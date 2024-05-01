The Borderlands Foundation is excited to announce the inaugural U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit, a groundbreaking event poised to strengthen international alliances in defense technologies, global security, and veteran support. From June 5-7, 2024, Washington D.C. will host global leaders, policymakers, defense industry innovators, and experts in a concerted effort to address critical international security issues and advance veterans’ welfare.

The U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit aims to serve as a beacon of innovation and cooperation. Over three action-packed days, the summit will facilitate a series of high-level discussions and forums focusing on the latest advancements in battlefield technologies, strategic defense, and the comprehensive care of veterans.

Detailed Program Highlights:

– Global Security and Defense Forum: A platform for international experts to exchange cutting-edge strategies and technologies that shape the future of global defense.

– U.S. Ukraine Veterans Forum: Dedicated sessions to discuss policy reforms, healthcare improvements, and rehabilitation programs tailored to enhance the quality of life for veterans.

– Charity Golf Tournament at Borderlands: An event blending camaraderie and competition, aiming to raise funds for Ukrainian war veterans, emphasizing rehabilitation and recovery.

Samuel Cook, the American entrepreneur who founded the Borderlands Foundation expressed his vision for the summit: “This summit represents a pivotal moment in U.S.–Ukraine relations, presenting a unique opportunity to foster our mutual interests in security enhancements and humanitarian initiatives.”

General David H. Petraeus, former CIA Director, and esteemed military leader, serving as the Guest of Honor, encapsulated the summit’s essence, stating, “This convergence of leaders in a time of need underscores our collective strength. It is through our united efforts that we can surmount formidable challenges and achieve the extraordinary.”

Dmytro Terpylo, Director of the Borderlands Foundation, further elaborated on the significance of the summit: “The U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit transcends the traditional boundaries of a conference; it is a catalyst for enduring international collaboration, fostering peace, and enhancing security on a global scale.”

About Borderlands Foundation:

Dedicated to honoring and aiding Ukrainian war heroes, the Borderlands Foundation invests in extensive rehabilitation programs and PTSD therapy. Through initiatives such as the charity golf tournament, the foundation strives to cultivate unity and ongoing support for veterans. The foundation collaborates with various organizations dedicated to research, advocacy, and treatment of PTSD among Ukraine’s veterans, including the State institution Ukraine Veteran’s Foundation and the Revived Soldiers Ukraine. For further details, please visit Borderlands Foundation Website.

Event Registration and Contact Information:

To participate in this historic event, register for the summit or the charity golf tournament, or for more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact the team at the Borderlands Foundation.

Website link: https://golf.borderlands.com.ua/en

Contact:

Dmytro Terpylo

Director of Operations

The Borderlands Foundation

Tel: +38 050 444 7152 (Signal, WhatsApp)

Email: [email protected]

Join this historic summit and be part of a global movement towards a more secure and compassionate world.