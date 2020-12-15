2021 Customs Broker Triennial Status Report and Fee Submission Begins

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today that the 2021 Customs Broker Triennial Status Report and fee submission period for all licensed customs brokers will run from December 15, 2020 to February 28, 2021. Each licensed broker is required to file a status report with CBP every three years.

Customs Broker Triennial Status Report and fee submissions can be made online via the eCBP portal, which accepts credit card, debit card, and digital wallet (e.g. PayPal and Amazon Pay) payments. No additional fees are charged for any payments and receipts are provided electronically.

Each entity holding a broker’s license must file a status report with CBP and pay a processing fee of $100 every three years in accordance with 19 CFR § 111.30(d). In addition, each individually licensed broker must state whether or not he or she still meets the applicable requirements of 19 CFR § 111.11 and 111.19 and confirm that he or she has not engaged in any conduct that could constitute grounds for suspension or revocation under section 111.53.

If applicable, licensed customs brokers must include an employee list with each status report submitted to CBP in accordance with 19 CFR § 111.28(b). Broker employee lists can be uploaded as .CSV, .PDF, WORD, or EXCEL file attachments.

Partnerships, corporations, and associations must also confirm to CBP in a status report whether or not they are actively engaged in CBP business. An organization which currently transacts or recently transacted CBP business on behalf of others should report that they are “actively engaged” in CBP business.

Individuals are considered to be “actively engaged” in transacting CBP business when they are currently transacting or have recently transacted CBP business on behalf of others as a sole proprietor, or when they are employed by a licensed customs broker that is currently transacting or has recently transacted CBP business on behalf of others.

Failure to file a Triennial Status Report will result in suspension of the customs broker’s license. If the customs broker takes no further action, the license may be revoked by operation of law, without prejudice.

CBP encourages all brokers to submit the report and fee electronically via the eCBP Portal; however, CBP will accept a paper status report and payment at the port that originally delivered the license.

