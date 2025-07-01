The 2025 Service to the Citizen® Awards have officially named their honorees, spotlighting public and private sector leaders who are making a measurable difference in how government serves the American public.

This year’s top accolades celebrate a diverse group of professionals working behind the scenes to deliver smarter, faster, and more user-focused services to citizens. The awards program, which will host its annual recognition ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C. on September 19, aims to uplift those helping transform the government experience from the inside out.

James McCament, Government Executive of the Year

James McCament, Chief Digital Transformation Officer in the Commissioner’s Office at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), took home the award for Government Executive of the Year.

Kelly Olson, Industry Executive of the Year

The Industry Executive of the Year title was awarded to Kelly Olson, Senior Director and Public Sector General Manager at Adobe.

Lifetime Achievement in Citizen Services

Two leaders received honors for Lifetime Achievement:

Matthew Silverman, National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association.

Dustin Brown, Chief Operating Officer of the Social Security Administration.

Additional Honorees

Charles D. Thomas, Customer Experience Administrator for Trademarks at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, received the Customer Experience Trailblazer award.

Laura A. Walker, a Claims Specialist at the Social Security Administration, was recognized as this year’s Rising Star.

Honoring Service and Innovation

Launched to spotlight the unsung heroes across government and supporting industries, the Service to the Citizen Awards honor those who go beyond policy to deliver real-world results for the public. Winners are selected for their commitment to improving outcomes for citizens through innovation, leadership, and dedication.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)