32.4 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, February 23, 2026
25 Mexican National Guard Troops Left Dead During an Operation that Killed Cartel Leader ‘El Mencho’

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
February 23, 2026
Mexico Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said Monday 25 members of the National Guard were left dead in Jalisco in six separate attacks after the killing of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.

Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho” was the boss of one of the fastest-growing criminal networks in Mexico, notorious for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine to the United States and staging brazen attacks against government officials who challenged it.

He was killed during a shoot-out in his home state of Jalisco as the Mexican military attempted to capture him. Cartel members responded with violence across the country, blocking roads and setting fire to vehicles.

Read the rest of the story from AP News here.

