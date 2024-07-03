84.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCBPDaily Briefings Newsletter – Border Security (WNB – Border Security today)

$5.1m in Meth Seized at Pharr International Bridge

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Packages containing nearly 578 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge. (CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Pharr International Bridge this weekend seized more than $5.1 million in methamphetamine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to deploy a strategic combination of inspections experience coupled with technology and that effort yielded this significant methamphetamine seizure,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Laredo Port of Entry “These types of seizures illustrate CBP’s efforts to protect our communities from the spread of hard narcotics.”

The seizure occurred on June 30 at the Pharr International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of cucumbers and bell peppers for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 360 packages containing a total of 577.61 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the trailer. The narcotics had a street value of $5,163,496.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
50
Previous article
U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz Charged for Carrying Gun in DC Airport
Next article
ERO Boston Arrests Guatemalan Convicted of Manslaughter
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals