Subject Matter AreasBorder Security

7 Dead, 10 Injured When SUV Strikes Crowd Near Brownsville Migrant Shelter

One of the victims said they were sitting on the curb near a bus stop when a gray colored Range Rover slammed into the group.

By Homeland Security Today
(Brownsville Police photo)

Brownsville police say seven people were killed Sunday morning when they were run over by a motorist outside a migrant shelter. The incident happened at 8:30 a.m. near Minnesota Road and North Bernal Road in front of the Ozanam Center, which is a shelter for migrants and homeless.

One of the victims said they were sitting on the curb near a bus stop when a gray colored Range Rover slammed into the group. Luis Herrera said he and his friends were waiting to go to the airport when they were hit by the vehicle.

“We were going to the airport and it happened unexpectedly because a woman in a car passed by and advised us to separate and moments later the killer was coming in the car gesturing and insulting us,” Herrera said.

Read more at ValleyCentral.com

