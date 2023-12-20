30.9 F
Border SecurityCustoms & Immigration

90,000 Asylum Seekers Have Entered the U.S. via California Port of Entry

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Vehicles line up at the San Ysidro Port of Entry (CBP Photo)

More than 90,000 asylum seekers have entered the U.S. through PedWest at the San Ysidro Port of Entry since the CBP One online app program began earlier this year, according to Enrique Lucero, director of the Migrant Affairs Office in Tijuana.

The CBP One app provides asylum seekers online appointments for interviews with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services personnel at ports of entry such as PedWest.

If a migrant’s story is deemed credible, they will get a court appearance date to pursue asylum cases in the U.S.

Read the rest of the story at Border Report, here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

