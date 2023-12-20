More than 90,000 asylum seekers have entered the U.S. through PedWest at the San Ysidro Port of Entry since the CBP One online app program began earlier this year, according to Enrique Lucero, director of the Migrant Affairs Office in Tijuana.

The CBP One app provides asylum seekers online appointments for interviews with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services personnel at ports of entry such as PedWest.

If a migrant’s story is deemed credible, they will get a court appearance date to pursue asylum cases in the U.S.

