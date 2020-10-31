Air and Marine Operations Adapts to Seize Massive Amounts of Cash, Guns and Drugs in FY2020

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents and officers have adjusted to great challenges in 2020. These have included devising ways to safely interdict and apprehend illegal entrants—while protecting themselves and the individuals, altering shift rotations and decontaminating aircraft and vessels to conduct the mission.

Throughout Fiscal Year 2020, AMO agents stopped great quantities of illicit narcotics from entering the U.S., and prevented numerous human smuggling attempts. In total, AMO has conducted 94,278 flight hours, and 35,444 float hours along the nation’s borders and in the interior, in coordination with federal, state and local partners.

CBP has now released AMO’s top seizures by location:

Caribbean Air and Marine Branch seized $10,647,777 cash

National Air Security Operations Center-Jacksonville disrupted 64,069 lbs of Cocaine

San Diego Air and Marine Branch seized 3,979 lbs of Meth

San Diego Air and Marine Branch seized 199,308 lbs of Marijuana

San Diego Air and Marine Branch seized 231 lbs of Heroin

San Diego Air and Marine Branch seized 221 lbs of Fentanyl

Great Lakes Air and Marine Branch seized 214 weapons

New Orleans Air and Marine Branch seized 7 aircraft

Tucson Air Branch seized 66 vehicles

San Diego Air and Marine Branch seized 100 vessels

McAllen Air and Marine Branch apprehended 11,055 individuals

Miami Air and Marine Branch arrested 149 suspects

Yuma Air Branch rescued 53 individuals

Altogether, AMO agents around the country seized or disrupted 285,976.62 pounds of narcotics, seized $51,559,843, contributed to the apprehension of 47,813 individuals, and rescued 184 persons.

AMO also conducted numerous operations to include high profile law enforcement operations during National Special Security events such as Super Bowl LIV in Miami, the Kentucky Derby, and Mardi Gras.

Read the announcement at CBP

