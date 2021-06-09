Air and Marine Operations P-3 Crews and Partners Seize 24 Tons of Narcotics in 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Air and Marine Operations (AMO) National Air Security Operations Center, P-3 Long Range Tracker and Airborne Early Warning crews partnered with federal authorities to disrupt smuggling of 24 tons of narcotics between January 1 and March 31 in narcotics transit zones, denying transnational narcotics traffickers nearly $900 million USD in illicit proceeds.

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, AMO P-3 crews worked with federal and international partners to seize 47,345 pounds of cocaine and 1,000 pounds of marijuana. The aircrews flew 1,905 total flight hours and 81 percent of those flight hours occurred in partnership with Joint Interagency Task Force-South.

More information about notable first quarter FY 2021 seizures can be found below:

National Air Security Operations Center P-3 capabilities continue to prove essential to United States Southern Command Operations, contributing to an increased law enforcement presence in narcotics transit zones. This partnership bolsters the effectiveness of U.S. and international law enforcement by sharing information and intelligence to increase interdictions. Key SOUTHCOM partners have been involved in over 60 percent of drug disruptions since April 2020.

AMO has two P-3 National Air Security Operations Centers, located in Jacksonville, FL and Corpus Christi, TX. These P-3 aircraft operate throughout North, Central and South America in defense of the borders of the United States and to prevent attempts to smuggle persons or contraband.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO serves as the nation’s experts in airborne and maritime law enforcement.

In FY 2020, AMO enforcement actions resulted in the seizure or disruption of 194,220 pounds of cocaine, 278,492 pounds of marijuana, 15,985 pounds of methamphetamine, 952 weapons and $51.5 million, 1,066 arrests, 47,872 apprehensions of undocumented migrants.

