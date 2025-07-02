The Federal Bureau of Investigation presented a criminal complaint Monday against an alien from the Dominican Republic who assaulted a US Border Patrol Agent with an automobile on June 25.

Bernis Díaz de la Cruz will appear today for an initial hearing before the US District Court in San Juan for charges to Title 18, United States Code, Sections 111(a) – Obstructing and Resisting a Federal Officer – and 111(b) – Assault of a Federal Officer through the use of a dangerous weapon.

Ramey Sector Border Patrol Agents were on duty when they met the defendant who was engaged in suspected illegal activity inside a vehicle. Upon being confronted by the Border Patrol Agents, and instead of following commands, Mr. Diaz rapidly accelerated the vehicle toward one of the Border Patrol Agents who was standing in front of the vehicle.

The Border Patrol Agent rapidly moved to avoid being hit by the vehicle driven by the defendant, eventually colliding with another law enforcement vehicle.

“Thanks to the vigilance our agents and coordination with our federal partners, the defendant will now face justice under federal immigration law, reinforcing that violations of U.S. sovereignty will not go unchecked,” stated Reggie Johnson, Chief Patrol Agent for Ramey Sector. “Assaults on any federal agent will not be tolerated. Those who choose to commit such acts will be held fully accountable under the law. Violence against law enforcement is an attack on the rule of law and public safety—and it will be met with swift and decisive justice.”

This case is being investigated by the FBI San Juan Field Office and is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico.

“Assaulting a federal agent is a grave offense that risks the safety of those who serve and protect our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Devin J. Kowalski of the FBI. “When someone chooses violence instead of compliance, they endanger lives—including their own. These agents exercised extraordinary restraint and professionalism in the face of a dangerous and deliberate threat. But let this serve as a warning: any assault against federal law enforcement will be investigated with every single resource the FBI has it its portfolio and we will not rest until justice is fully served.”

