AMO Aircraft Targeted with Dangerous Lasers - HS Today

Six separate incidents over the past four months have forced Air Interdiction Agents assigned to Air and Marine Operations across the country to take evasive maneuvers after being targeted by lasers.
In each incident the crew and aircraft were struck by a laser while performing border security operations. The most recent event took place approximately 13 miles west of the McAllen International Airport on Feb. 9. While on patrol an AS-350 helicopter was struck three times with a laser that originated from a vehicle on the Mexican riverbank.
Another recent case on Jan. 9, involved an AS-350 helicopter in Jacksonville, Florida, resulting in the arrest of one individual who is now facing felony state charges related to aiming a laser at the aircraft.
No pilots or crew were injured in these cases, and the laser sightings are being investigated.
The original announcement can be found here.