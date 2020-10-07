AMO and Border Patrol Rescue Undocumented Immigrant Trapped by Wildfire

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents on a training mission diverted to collaborate with U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents to rescue a distressed undocumented alien surrounded by fire and smoke.

On Thursday, AMO Air Interdiction Agents in Arizona responded to a call to rescue an undocumented alien trapped by a forest fire east of Douglas.

Scanning from an ASTAR helicopter and unmanned aerial systems aircraft, AMO’s aircrews arrived in the area and attempted to land near the individual but were unsuccessful due to the flames. In a second attempt, the aircrew picked up two Border Patrol agents and dropped them nearby the area to attempt the rescue on foot. The agents were able to locate and assist the distressed individual to reach the helicopter. The AMO helicopter crew then flew one agent and the individual to Hedglen Forward Operating Base, rescuing her from possible tragedy. There, a BP EMT treated her on scene before Douglas EMS transported her to a local hospital in fair condition.

“The brave efforts of our AMO agents and our Border Patrol partners were paramount to bringing this person to safety,” said Jose Muriente, Director Air Operation, National Air Security Operations Center—Sierra Vista, Arizona.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation andmaritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft, and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments at and beyond the border, and within the nation’s interior.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)