AMO and Coast Guard Bust Smuggling Operation, Seize 128KG Cocaine and Arrest Four Dominican Nationals

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and the US Coast Guard interdicted a vessel attempting to smuggle 282 pounds (128 kilograms) of cocaine through the northern coast of the island last Wednesday. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is $2.6 million.

“This incident demonstrates the unwavering commitment of CBP Air and Marine Operations and our partners to safeguard Puerto Rico’s borders and protect our communities. This operation highlights the importance of our strategic partnerships and advanced technology in countering transnational criminal organizations that threaten the safety and security of our island. We remain vigilant and resolute in our mission to secure Puerto Rico against all threats,” stated Christopher Hunter, Director of Air and Marine Operations in the Caribbean.

During a routine patrol on the evening of Jan. 22, a Coast Guard HC-144 aircraft located a a twin-engine vessel, with visible occupants and packages of suspected contraband, at about 50 miles north of Aguadilla. A CBP Maritime Enforcement Aircraft took over in surveilling the suspect vessel as it navigated towards Puerto Rico.

Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle and an AMO Coastal Interceptor Vessel responded to conduct a joint intercept. At approximately 23:37 local time, both vessels, and with the assistance of an AMO Blackhawk helicopter interdicted the vessel 13 miles north of Hatillo.

Four bales of contraband were recovered from the water and vessel, as agents arrested four men from the Dominican Republic.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assumed custody of the four men and the contraband for investigation and prosecution.

“Our HSI agents are committed to thoroughly investigate the illegal entry of narcotics ensuring that every effort is made to disrupt any criminal activity and dismantle foreign organizations that threatens the safety of our communities. We will continue to strengthen our collaboration with local law enforcement components to protect our borders,” states Rebecca Gonzalez, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations in San Juan.

The original announcement can be found here.