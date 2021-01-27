(CBP)

AMO Seizes $500,000 in Vessel Headed to Bahamas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents and federal partners seized approximately $500,000 in undeclared currency after stopping a vessel for an outbound inspection near Fort Lauderdale on January 24.

The Fort Lauderdale Marine Unit, Miami Marine Unit and Miami Air and Marine Branch Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft crew stopped the vessel that was headed for the Bahamas and coordinated with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) during the vessel inspection. 

A K-9 alerted to the center console during a search of the vessel. Agents discovered the currency in the lining of a cooler and laundry detergent boxes.

