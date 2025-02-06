AMO Seizes Over 350KG of Cocaine Near Dorado, Puerto Rico

Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, intercepted a smuggling attempt in coordination with federal and local law enforcement partners resulting in the seizure of 791.5 pounds (359 kilograms) of cocaine near Dorado, Puerto Rico. The estimated value of the seized contraband is $7.1 million.

“Air and Marine Operations and our partners have a steadfast obligation to safeguard Puerto Rico’s borders and protect our communities. We remain vigilant and resolute in our mission to secure Puerto Rico against all threats,” stated Christopher Hunter, Director of Air and Marine Operations in the Caribbean.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 30, AMO assets identified a vessel without navigational lights heading towards the islands’ northern coast. An AMO Coastal Interceptor unit and a Puerto Rico Police Department FURA unit reached the coast of Dorado, finding a yola-type vessel approaching the beach and forcibly landing the vessel. The occupants fled into the brush, abandoning the vessel.

Inside the vessel agents found fuel barrels and eight bales of suspected contraband. No arrests were made.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assumed custody of the contraband for investigation.

On the evening of Jan. 22, AMO and the US Coast Guard interdicted a vessel smuggling 282 pounds of cocaine, arresting four men from the Dominican Republic.

