34.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 6, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationCBP

AMO Seizes Over 350KG of Cocaine Near Dorado, Puerto Rico

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(CBP Photo)

Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, intercepted a smuggling attempt in coordination with federal and local law enforcement partners resulting in the seizure of 791.5 pounds (359 kilograms) of cocaine near Dorado, Puerto Rico. The estimated value of the seized contraband is $7.1 million.

“Air and Marine Operations and our partners have a steadfast obligation to safeguard Puerto Rico’s borders and protect our communities. We remain vigilant and resolute in our mission to secure Puerto Rico against all threats,” stated Christopher Hunter, Director of Air and Marine Operations in the Caribbean.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 30, AMO assets identified a vessel without navigational lights heading towards the islands’ northern coast. An AMO Coastal Interceptor unit and a Puerto Rico Police Department FURA unit reached the coast of Dorado, finding a yola-type vessel approaching the beach and forcibly landing the vessel. The occupants fled into the brush, abandoning the vessel.

Inside the vessel agents found fuel barrels and eight bales of suspected contraband. No arrests were made.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assumed custody of the contraband for investigation.

On the evening of Jan. 22, AMO and the US Coast Guard interdicted a vessel smuggling 282 pounds of cocaine, arresting four men from the Dominican Republic.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
CBP Officers Seize $1.6 Million in Cocaine at the Roma International Bridge
Next article
Man Caught With Loaded Gun at Huntington Tri-State Airport Security Checkpoint
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals