AMO Thwarts Smuggling Attempt in Eastern Pacific Ocean

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) National Air Security Operations Center P-3 crew partnered with federal authorities to thwart a smuggling attempt in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and seized 3,300 pounds of cocaine, denying narcotics traffickers nearly $57 million in illicit proceeds.

The long-range tracker crew was on patrol, Jan. 27, when they detected a suspicious vessel. AMO agents vectored in a United States Coast Guard Cutter crew that launched helicopter and interceptor boat teams for interdiction. Coast Guard authorities conducted the vessel stop, detained three individuals, and seized 3,300 pounds of cocaine.

AMO has two P-3 NASOCs, located in Jacksonville, Florida and Corpus Christi, Texas. These P-3 aircraft operate throughout North, Central and South America in defense of the borders of the United States and to prevent attempts to smuggle persons or contraband.

In fiscal year 2020, AMO enforcement actions resulted in the seizure or disruption of 194,220 pounds of cocaine, 278,492 pounds of marijuana, 15,985 pounds of methamphetamine, 952 weapons and $51.5 million, 1,066 arrests, 47,872 apprehensions of illegal aliens.

