U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors continue border barrier construction operations in New Mexico on Nov. 22, 2019. (James Yocum/Task Force Barrier)

Appeals Court Frees Up Pentagon Money for Trump’s Border Wall

A federal appeals court late Wednesday lifted a lower court’s order that had blocked the Trump administration from using Defense Department money to build sections of a barrier on the southern border.

“Entire Wall is under construction or getting ready to start!” President Trump tweeted Thursday morning. He said the ruling “gave us the go ahead to build one of the largest sections of the desperately needed Southern Border Wall.”

A panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans voted 2-1 to remove a legal hold that had prevented the government from spending up to $3.6 billion in Pentagon money on the project while a lawsuit over the funding works its way through the courts.

