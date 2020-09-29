Concrete being laid at the El Paso 1 project, spanning 46 miles, near Deming, N.M., on Jan. 28, 2020. (Photo by Jeremy Bell/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District)

Appeals Court Revives House Lawsuit Against Trump Border Wall

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., revived a lawsuit by House Democrats challenging the Trump administration’s authority to use military funds for a border wall on Friday.

In a 3-0 decision, the appeals court reversed a lower court’s dismissal of the case. Friday’s ruling means the House has the right to sue. The case will be sent back to the trial court level.

The House filed its lawsuit last year, claiming President Trump’s use of a national emergency to divert military funds for border wall construction unconstitutionally bypassed Congress’s authority to appropriate funds.

