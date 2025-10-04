spot_img
Saturday, October 4, 2025
Border SecurityCybersecurityLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Apple Removes Tracking Tool ICEBlock from App Store

ICE
(Photo: ICE)

An app used to track Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations has vanished from Apple’s app store amid an uptick in violence against federal authorities, including a recent deadly attack in Dallas.

ICEBlock is no longer available on Apple’s store at the time of writing, with ICEBlock’s developer announcing that it plans to “fight” the decision. The tech giant removed the app amid a reported 1,000% rise in assaults against ICE agents and the aftermath an anti-ICE shooting in Dallas that ended up leaving two detainees dead.

“We reached out to Apple today demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store — and Apple did so,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed.”

Read the rest of the story at Daily Caller.

