Armenia and Europol Sign Agreement to Tackle Cross-Border Organized Crime

By Homeland Security Today

On September 16, Europol and Armenia signed a strategic cooperation agreement to expand cooperation to combat cross-border criminal activities. 

The agreement will enable both partners to work on some key areas such as migrant smuggling, cybercrime, drug trafficking, asset recovery, money laundering, organized property crime and trafficking in human beings.

The agreement allows for the exchange of general strategic intelligence as well as strategic and technical information and operational information with the exception of personal data, and will lead to the secondment of an Armenian Liaison Officer to Europol.

The signing of the Agreement on Strategic Cooperation concludes the successful negotiations between Armenia and Europol on how to effectively join forces to fight serious and organized crime. 

After entry into force of the agreement, this new level of cooperation will be important for tackling priority crime areas affecting both the European Union and Armenia.

Read the announcement at Europol

