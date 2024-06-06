81.3 F
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Biden Admin Offers ‘Mass Amnesty’ to Migrants as It Quietly Terminates 350,000 Asylum Cases: Sources

While the Biden administration is attempting to look like it’s getting tough on the border, behind the scenes it’s operating a program of “mass amnesty” for migrants, The Post can reveal.

Data show that since 2022, more than 350,000 asylum cases filed by migrants have been closed by the US government if the applicants don’t have a criminal record or are otherwise not deemed a threat to the country.

This means that while the migrants are not granted or denied asylum — their cases are “terminated without a decision on the merits of their asylum claim” — they are removed from the legal system and no longer required to check in with authorities.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post.

