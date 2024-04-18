The Biden administration has flown over 400,000 migrants into the United States since January 2023, according to a monthly update from Customs and Border Protection.

The administration’s Department of Homeland Security previously announced new processes to allow nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to request to come to the U.S. “in a safe and orderly way.”

Individuals are considered on a case-by-case basis and must have a supporter already in the country. They must also submit to a “clear robust security vetting” process and “warrant a favorable exercise of discretion,” according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website.

