Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Border Security

Border Officials Deliver Urgent Security Update From San Diego–Tijuana Border Wall

White House Border Czar Tom Homan, joined by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney S. Scott, provide critical insights on border security measures

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
December 17, 2025
White House Border Czar Tom Homan and CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott deliver an urgent security briefing from the San Diego–Tijuana border. (Photo still of press conference: DWS News)

Watch the complete press briefing from the San Diego–Tijuana border wall as White House Border Czar Tom Homan, alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney S. Scott, addresses the media with key updates.

The conference details heightened security actions along the U.S. southwest border, with a focus on enforcement priorities, border control operations, and readiness measures across the California–Mexico boundary.

This full briefing features:

  • Statements on the expansion of border security efforts
  • Updates and insights from CBP leadership
  • On-location remarks from the border wall
  • Clear indications of current U.S. immigration enforcement policy

