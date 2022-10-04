Border Patrol Agent Entrance Exam Now Available Online

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that the Patrol Agent Entrance Exam will now have an online option. Starting Oct. 1, 2022, applicants at grade level 7 are now able to take the Logical Reasoning section of the exam either online or at a local testing center.

“This initiative supports efforts to streamline the hiring process without compromising the standards of the CBP workforce. Border Patrol Agents on the frontline must make critical decisions every day in a fast-paced work environment that impact our national security, and many of those decisions are made through reasoning,” said Andrea Bright, Assistant Commissioner, CBP Human Resources Management.

Applicants should prepare for the entrance exam to ensure that they have a successful test-taking session. To best prepare, watch the Hiring Process Deep Dive Video: Entrance Exam, review the lessons and practice tests found on CBP.gov/careers, and review the BPA Entrance Exam Preparation Guide, which explains how the exam is structured and scored, and provides sample questions. Visit the BPA Entrance Exam webpage for more information.

CBP offers intensive job training for new Border Patrol Agents to prepare them for an exciting career in federal law enforcement, plus a competitive salary with a comprehensive benefits package. Newly appointed BPAs will be offered a $5,000 recruitment incentive after completing the academy. Additionally, new agents assigned to a hard-to-fill duty location will be eligible for another $5,000 recruitment incentive, for a total of $10,000.

BPAs detect and prevent terrorists and terrorist weapons from entering the United States. Typical assignments include patrolling international land borders and coastal waters; detecting, preventing, and apprehending undocumented aliens and smugglers of aliens at or near the land borders; and responding to aircraft sights and other anti-smuggling activities.

For more information on a career as a BPA, visit www.cbp.gov/careers/usbp.

