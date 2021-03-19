Border Patrol Agent Fatally Struck by Vehicle at Accident Scene

El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Banuelos passed away March 15 from injuries suffered while responding to a vehicle crash in low visibility.

Flores, assigned to the Indio Station, was tending to a vehicle accident on Highway 86 north of N. Marina Drive in Salton City, Calif., during a dust storm when he was struck by another vehicle passing through the accident scene. An Imperial County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived shortly afterward, provided first aid, and called for emergency medical personnel.

Flores was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we mourn the passing of one of our own, Border Patrol Agent Flores,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “The men and women of the El Centro Sector will be deeply impacted by this tragic loss.”

Flores was a 12-year veteran of the Border Patrol and previously served in the United States Marine Corps.

He leaves behind a pregnant wife and three children. A GoFundMe account has been established to help his family with expenses.

