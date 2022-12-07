53.5 F
Border Patrol Agent Killed in ATV Wreck While Pursuing Group at Night

"The death of an agent who died while securing our nation's border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation," Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said.

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

A Border Patrol agent was killed early this morning in an ATV accident while pursing a group, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

“On December 7, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am, a Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station patrolling the international boundary on an all-terrain vehicle was tracking a group of subjects that illegally crossed the border when he was involved in an accident near Mission, Texas,” the agency said.

“He was found unresponsive by fellow agents who immediately initiated life-saving efforts and requested EMS,” the statement continued. “The agent was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he later passed away.”

CBP said more information would be forthcoming. The name of the agent was not released in the initial statement.

“The death of an agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation,” Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said in the statement. “Our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time.”

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

