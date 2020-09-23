Border Patrol Agent Stabbed ‘Multiple Times’ During Fight; Suspect Shot and Killed

A Border Patrol agent shot and killed a man Monday night, after the agent was stabbed “multiple times” during a struggle in the hills east of Nogales, Ariz., officials said.

The agent was flown to a hospital in Tucson, where he was treated and released, officials said.

Around 7 p.m., the unnamed agent was patrolling on foot near Duquesne Road, east of Nogales, when he attempted to apprehend a group of people suspected of being in the country illegally, said a spokesman with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Read more at the Tucson Sentinel

