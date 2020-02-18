(Donna Burton/CBP)

Border Patrol Agents Arrest Former Texas Police Chief for Smuggling Undocumented Immigrants, Affidavit States

The former interim police chief of Dilley was arrested after admitting to transporting undocumented people across a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Laredo, according to a criminal complaint obtained by KSAT and local media reports.

Rausel Andrei Fonseca-Saldivar was driving a blue big rig hauling a trailer before he was inspected at the Laredo North Border Checkpoint around 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 7, the affidavit states.

When the U.S. Border Patrol agent asked Fonseca-Saldivar if there were any other occupants in the tractor, he responded, “I’m the only person here,” according to the criminal complaint.

Read more at KSAT

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Border Security

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top