Border Patrol Agents Arrest Former Texas Police Chief for Smuggling Undocumented Immigrants, Affidavit States

The former interim police chief of Dilley was arrested after admitting to transporting undocumented people across a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Laredo, according to a criminal complaint obtained by KSAT and local media reports.

Rausel Andrei Fonseca-Saldivar was driving a blue big rig hauling a trailer before he was inspected at the Laredo North Border Checkpoint around 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 7, the affidavit states.

When the U.S. Border Patrol agent asked Fonseca-Saldivar if there were any other occupants in the tractor, he responded, “I’m the only person here,” according to the criminal complaint.

