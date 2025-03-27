36 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 27, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationCBP

Border Patrol Agents Arrest Sex Offender Among Group Smuggling Three Women

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agents conduct operations June 17, 2020, at the Highway 86 checkpoint near Tucson, Ariz. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Jerry Glaser)

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three U.S. citizens, including a registered sex offender, attempting to smuggle three women near Sells, Arizona.

On March 23, 2025, Tohono O’odham Police Department officers conducting a traffic stop on a GMC Yukon, uncovered a human smuggling event, and requested U.S. Border Patrol assistance. Arriving agents learned three of the SUV’s six occupants were women suspected of being illegally present in the country. Agents conducted an inspection and determined that the women were from Uzbekistan, Guatemala, and Mexico. The remaining occupants, two women and a man, were local U.S. citizens. Agents seized the SUV and arrested the entire group.

While running records checks on the subjects, agents discovered the man had been convicted of sexual offenses against a minor in 2023. One of the female smugglers also had criminal convictions, human smuggling, a federal charge, in 2023 and conspiracy to commit monetary instruments laundering in 2022.

All three smugglers were accepted for prosecution in federal court and will remain in custody pending a determination in their criminal case. The illegal aliens will serve as material witnesses in the case, after which they will be placed in removal proceedings.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
ICE San Franciso and Partners Take Transnational Criminal Off the Streets in California
Next article
TSA Finds Loaded Gun in Carry-On at Newark Airport; N.J. Man Claims He Didn’t Know It Was There
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals