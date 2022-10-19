55.3 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCustoms & Immigration

Border Patrol Agents Honor the Life of Service Mount Partner

Jayce was the first recorded line of duty death for a service mount in Border Patrol history.

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector honored the life of Horse Patrol Partner, Jayce, with a memorial on Oct.14.

Jayce was a mustang who was procured from the Hutchison, Kansas, Correctional Facility at the age of two years old. He was assigned to the Carrizo Springs Horse Patrol Unit and immediately distinguished himself as a leader and trusted partner. He was remembered for his bravery and leadership that accounted for thousands of apprehensions in the Del Rio Sector area of operations during his more than 11 years of service (Mar. 24, 2011-Sept. 12, 2022). In memory of Jayce’s ultimate sacrifice, a few select items unique to the Del Rio Sector along with a portion of his remains will be donated to the U.S. Border Patrol Museum located in El Paso, Texas. Jayce was the first recorded line of duty death for a service mount in Border Patrol history. While on patrol near Carrizo Springs, Jayce accidentally came in contact with a downed power line. Thankfully, the rider suffered no injuries.

“Jayce was a great horse and a great partner, he will be missed,” said Border Patrol Agent Wrangler Christian Rivera.

Read more at CBP

Previous articleCBP Publishes Modernized Customs Broker Regulations
Next articleUSCIS Form and Policy Updates Remove Barriers to Naturalization for Applicants with Disabilities
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals