Border Patrol Agents Rescue 27 Migrants from Railcars

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Eagle Pass Station rescued several undocumented migrants from auto hauler railcars on September 1.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., agents received a call from a Union Pacific Railroad Police Department officer requesting assistance. The officer explained that several individuals had been encountered and were locked inside an auto hauler railcar near Eagle Pass. Eagle Pass Station agents arrived and removed 11 undocumented migrants from the train car.

While extracting migrants from the train car, agents located a subject in dire need of medical attention. Agents requested Emergency Medical Services and worked to quickly remove the unresponsive man from the hot railcar. A certified Border Patrol EMT provided medical care until EMS arrived and transported the man to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The injured man was treated for heat-related illness and subsequently released from hospital.

A further search of the train revealed a total of 27 undocumented migrants attempting to conceal themselves onboard the train. All subjects were processed per CBP guidelines.

“Outstanding work by agents and medical professionals to quickly extract these migrants from dangerous conditions and get them needed medical attention,” said Eagle Pass Station Patrol Agent in Charge Russell M. Church. “Their quick response and reactions undoubtedly prevented tragedy.”

Read more at CBP

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)