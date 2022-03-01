Border Patrol Agents See a Rise in Train Rescues

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector have encountered more than 30 migrants, trapped in rail cars, in 48 hours.

On Feb. 28., at approximately 7:45 a.m., Border Patrol agents assigned to Uvalde Station discovered a group of migrants locked in car haulers near Uvalde. Agents discovered 25 migrants attempting to conceal themselves in the vehicles throughout the rail car. The group included individuals from Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico. At the time of the encounter, the temperature was 31 degrees.

On Feb. 27 at approximately 4 a.m., Uvalde agents were conducting train operations near Uvalde when their canine partner alerted to a locked car hauler. Agents discovered seven migrants in vehicles throughout the rail car, with no means of escape. The group included individuals from Honduras and Mexico. At the time of the encounter, the temperature was 40 degrees.

On Feb. 26., at approximately 6:45 a.m., Uvalde Agents, with the assistance of their canine partner, discovered another group of migrants locked in car haulers near Uvalde. Agents encountered five migrants attempting to conceal themselves in the vehicles throughout the rail car. The group included individuals from Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico. At the time of the encounter, the temperature was 40 degrees.

All individuals encountered were identified as undocumented migrants and will be processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies and guidelines.

