Border Patrol Agents Seize Meth Chucked Over Border Fence in Calexico

El Centro Sector Border Patrol seized narcotics thrown over the international boundary fence between Mexico and the United States on Friday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m., when Remote Video Surveillance Systems operators observed several individuals throwing objects over the border fence near the intersection of Heffernan Avenue and First Street. Agents working in downtown Calexico responded to the location and seized three packages laying on the ground. The agents transported the packages back to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for further processing.

The content inside the packages yielded a positive result for the characteristics of methamphetamine when tested with a narcotics test kit. The total weight of the drugs discovered was 5.27 pounds with an estimated value of $13,182.

El Centro Sector agents turned the drugs over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

