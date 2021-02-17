(CBP photo)

Border Patrol Agents Seize Meth Chucked Over Border Fence in Calexico

El Centro Sector Border Patrol seized narcotics thrown over the international boundary fence between Mexico and the United States on Friday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m., when Remote Video Surveillance Systems operators observed several individuals throwing objects over the border fence near the intersection of Heffernan Avenue and First Street. Agents working in downtown Calexico responded to the location and seized three packages laying on the ground. The agents transported the packages back to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for further processing.

The content inside the packages yielded a positive result for the characteristics of methamphetamine when tested with a narcotics test kit. The total weight of the drugs discovered was 5.27 pounds with an estimated value of $13,182.

El Centro Sector agents turned the drugs over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Border Security

Go to Top
X