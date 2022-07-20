Border Patrol Agents Seize Over 200 Pounds of Fentanyl

U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrested an individual attempting to smuggle approximately 250 pounds of fentanyl near Campo, Calif., early Monday morning.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on Monday July, 18, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Campo Border Patrol Station conducted a vehicle stop on a 2015 Black GMC truck on Interstate 8 eastbound near the Golden Acorn Casino. During the vehicle stop, a Border Patrol K-9 conducted a sniff and alerted to the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of multiple bundles concealed within the vehicle’s spare tire and gas tank. The bundles contained a combined total of approximately 250 lbs. of pills that tested positive for fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $3,679,000.

“Our agents prevented these dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “I am proud to say that our Border Patrol agents here in San Diego Sector are responsible for over 50% of all the fentanyl seized by the U.S. Border Patrol this fiscal year.”

The United States citizen adult male driver, and the narcotics were turned over to the DEA, the vehicle was seized by U.S. Border Patrol.

