Border Patrol and Local Communities Come Together to Combat Cross-Border Human Smuggling at Northern Border

U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) in Maine is seeking assistance from the public to combat suspected human smuggling activity in and around border areas. Over the past 14 days, Houlton Sector has disrupted multiple cross-border smuggling events, resulting in numerous arrests and vehicle seizures.

“Organized, criminal human smuggling is a problem that challenges law enforcement here in the U.S. and internationally.” said U.S. Border Patrol’s Houlton Sector Chief Patrol Agent William Maddocks. “The men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol, who work day and night to disrupt this criminal activity, depend on the support and cooperation of the public by reporting suspicious activity in and around the border.”

Between April 22 and May 1, the Border Patrol in Maine has interdicted four cross-border criminal events:

· April 22: Mars Hill, Maine – Seven arrested: two charged for illegal reentry after removal, five prosecuted for improper entry into the United States. Two vehicles were seized, and $5,000 fines were levied under Title 19 — all subjects were placed in removal proceedings.

· April 26: Houlton, Maine – Two arrested: one undocumented non-citizen prosecuted for improper entry into the United States, one U.S. Citizen charged for human smuggling. One vehicle was seized, and $5,000 fines were levied under Title 19.

· April 28: Fort Fairfield, Maine – Two arrested: one prosecuted for improper entry into the United States, one Voluntary Return to Canada, and one vehicle seizure.

· May 2: Van Buren, Maine- 8 arrested: five prosecuted for improper entry into the United States, one charged for illegal reentry after removal, two charged with human smuggling. Fines of $5,000 were levied under Title 19 for improper entry into the United States.

USBP in Maine has historically relied upon the public to report suspicious activity. With approximately 200 Agents patrolling 611 miles of land and river border, USBP must deploy its resources most efficiently and effectively.

“We are responsible for a vast border area,” said Chief Maddocks. “Where agents, technology, and infrastructure are absent, we depend on the local communities to report suspicious activity, so we can respond and take appropriate enforcement action. With the public’s help, we can enforce the law and deliver consequences for those committing crimes. Together, we can keep Maine’s border communities safe and free of illicit cross-border activity,” he added.

The Department of Homeland Security launched its national “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign in July 2010. The program seeks to encourage members of the public to report suspicious activity to federal, state, or local law enforcement.

Anyone wishing to make a confidential report of suspicious activity may call (800) 851-8727 to contact the United States Border Patrol in Maine.

