Border Patrol Concerns Rise with Increasing Failure-to-Yield Incidents

Spanning from San Diego beach communities to east county, the U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector (SDC) is experiencing an increase in dangerous failure-to-yield incidents, some resulting in serious injuries and hospitalizations.

The latest incident occurred Monday, October 19, at approximately 7 a.m. According to initial reports, agents responded to a report of suspected human smuggling near Chula Vista, Calif. With the assistance of air support, agents located the suspected vehicle involved and initiated a vehicle stop by activating overhead lights and sirens. The driver failed to yield and drove his vehicle into a nearby neighborhood. All passengers including the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Agents located several passengers from the vehicle, all illegally present in the United States. Although the driver initially absconded, a follow up investigation resulted in his arrest.

Since October 1, SDC encountered 23 failure-to-yield incidents involving suspected human smuggling. SDC encountered only four failure-to-yield incidents during the same period in FY20, a 475 percent increase.

In many of these failure-to-yield incidents, USBP agents witnessed excessive speeds, reckless driving, vehicle crashes, and property damage accounting for numerous injuries and hospitalizations.

“This reckless behavior poses a serious risk to our neighborhoods, the motoring public, and our agents.” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “We will not tolerate these tactics and will continue to seek criminal prosecution for anyone involved in them.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

CBP has additional statistics regarding vehicular assaults available on our website.

