Border Patrol Discovers 58 People Hidden Inside Trailer

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 35 (I-35) discovered 58 individuals inside a sealed tractor trailer during an unsuccessful human smuggling attempt.

The incident occurred during the evening of May 29, when a red commercial tractor hauling a white trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint north of Laredo. A service canine alerted during an immigration inspection of the driver.

Agents opened the trailer and discovered 58 individuals, all illegally present in the United States, from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.  None required immediate medical attention.  The individuals and the driver, a U.S. Citizen, were taken into custody pending further investigation.  Both the tractor and trailer were seized by the U.S. Border Patrol. 

