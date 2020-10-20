Border Patrol Finds Another 27 Individuals Concealed in Train Cars

In two separate incidents, U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Hebbronville Station rescued several individuals attempting to further their entry into the United States via dangerous train concealment methods west of Bruni, Texas.

The first incident occurred during the mid-evening of October 18, when agents conducting a routine freight train check, found 14 individuals trapped inside a grain-hopper-train car. Several hours later, during the early morning hours of October 19, agents discovered another 13 individuals trapped in another similar train car.

In both incidents, agents had to use a ladder to rescue the individuals from the enclosed and dangerous containers. None of the 27 individuals found in the cramped quarters were wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). All were medically evaluated and determined to be in the United States illegally from the countries of Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala. They were taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol.

These attempts come less than a week after Hebbronville agents discovered 11 individuals concealed in a grain hopper train car.

Read more at CBP

