Border Patrol Halts Dangerous Smuggling Attempt in Train Car

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Hebbronville Station averted another dangerous human smuggling act by rescuing several individuals from a train car west of Bruni, Texas.

The act occurred on the late afternoon of October 13, when the station received a report of possible stowaways on a train traveling east from Laredo. Agents responded to inspect the train when it stopped near Bruni. The agents discovered 11 individuals inside a grain hopper train car who had no means of escaping. They were subsequently extracted from the train car with the use of a ladder that was lowered into the car from the opening in the roof.

The individuals were medically screened and found to be in good health. They were determined to be illegally in the United States from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. They were taken into custody pending further investigation.

Traveling inside small, confined spaces with no means of escape, poses tremendous risks. In addition, not one of the individuals was wearing any type of personal protective equipment, increasing the risk of COVID-19 infection and spread. In recent weeks, there have been multiple incidents of people losing limbs in attempts to board moving trains.

Read more at CBP

