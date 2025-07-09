The U.S. Border Patrol community is mourning the loss of K9 Lloyd, a devoted working dog who served with courage, commitment, and heart alongside agents in the field.

Chief Patrol Agent Jason Liebe shared the news on X, calling K9 Lloyd “a courageous partner and loyal protector who served with honor and heart.” In his tribute, Liebe emphasized that Lloyd was more than just a working dog—he was family.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) also reshared the post, echoing the sentiment: “Thank you for your service Lloyd.”

K9 Lloyd’s service reflects the critical and often emotional role that canine teams play in homeland security operations—from detecting narcotics and contraband to protecting their human partners in high-risk situations. His passing is a somber reminder of the deep bonds between handlers and their K9 partners and the sacrifice these animals make in the line of duty.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)