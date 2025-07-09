spot_img
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Border Patrol Mourns the Loss of K9 Lloyd, Honored Partner and Protector

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Border Patrol K9 Lloyd (Photo: Chief Patrol Agent Jason Liebe via X)

The U.S. Border Patrol community is mourning the loss of K9 Lloyd, a devoted working dog who served with courage, commitment, and heart alongside agents in the field.

Chief Patrol Agent Jason Liebe shared the news on X, calling K9 Lloyd “a courageous partner and loyal protector who served with honor and heart.” In his tribute, Liebe emphasized that Lloyd was more than just a working dog—he was family.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) also reshared the post, echoing the sentiment: “Thank you for your service Lloyd.”

K9 Lloyd’s service reflects the critical and often emotional role that canine teams play in homeland security operations—from detecting narcotics and contraband to protecting their human partners in high-risk situations. His passing is a somber reminder of the deep bonds between handlers and their K9 partners and the sacrifice these animals make in the line of duty.


(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

