Border Patrol Operation in Western New York Finds 37 Undocumented Individuals, Including Licensed Commercial Drivers

U.S. Border Patrol agents remove illegal aliens operating commercial vehicles with state issued Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL) operating on Interstate 90 (New York State Thruway) in the vicinity of western New York.

From November 8 through 11, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Buffalo Station assisted by ICE-Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement and Removal Operations conducted immigration inspections in more than ten locations along the western portion of the Thruway. Agents discovered that 30 illegal aliens possessed valid CDLs from the states of California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. An additional 7 illegal aliens were also arrested who were not in operation of any commercial vehicles. All 37 males were arrested, processed and turned over to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation proceedings.

“As we continue to see an alarming trend of illegal aliens who are unlawfully present in the United States operating commercial vehicles, it raises significant safety concerns,” Acting Buffalo Sector Chief Patrol Agent James D’Amato said. “Drivers who are not fluent or with little to no ability to speak or read English pose a serious risk on our roadways, especially when operating large vehicles that require a high level of skill and understanding of traffic laws. The ongoing major accidents nationwide involving such drivers highlight the critical need for enforcement and vigilance to protect public safety.”