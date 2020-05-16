Border Patrol Seizes Bundles of Cocaine from Commercial Bus

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate Highway 35 checkpoint seized several bundles of narcotics on a commercial bus north of Laredo.

The event occurred during the late morning of May 13, when a commercial passenger bus arrived at the checkpoint for inspection. A Service canine alerted to a bag inside the bus. Agents searched the bag and discovered four bundles of cocaine. None of the occupants of the bus claimed ownership of the bag.

The bundles had a total weight of 9.92 pounds with an approximate value of $316,800. The narcotics were subsequently turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

