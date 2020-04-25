CBP photo of the seized bundles.

Border Patrol Seizes Bundles of Marijuana on Bus at Checkpoint

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate Highway 35 checkpoint seized several bundles of narcotics on a commercial bus north of Laredo.

The event occurred during the early morning of April 23, when a commercial passenger bus arrived at the checkpoint for inspection.  A service canine alerted to the vehicle.  Agents searched the bus and discovered two bundles of marijuana hidden in a large duffle bag belonging to a passenger.  The individual was taken into custody, and the case was subsequently turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The bundles had a total weight of 26.68 pounds with an approximate value of $21,344. 

