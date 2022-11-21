26.4 F
Border Patrol Selects Robert Garcia as Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent

By Homeland Security Today
Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent (CPA) Robert N. Garcia. (CBP)

U.S. Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector has announced the selection of Robert N. Garcia as Chief Patrol Agent (CPA).

“I am honored to return to Swanton Sector, and I am excited for the opportunity to once again be part of our dedicated team of Border Patrol personnel working tirelessly to protect the nation’s northern border,” said Chief Garcia. “I look forward to continued engagement with our law enforcement partners and stakeholders as we enhance the security of our communities and ensure the safety of our residents.”

CPA Garcia is returning to Swanton Sector after serving as Deputy Chief Patrol Agent (DCPA) in the Tucson Sector, one of the country’s largest sectors (by personnel), with approximately 3,200 uniformed agents. A 30-year veteran of the Border Patrol, he was the Honor Graduate from Session 253 of the Border Patrol Academy and was initially assigned to the Deming Station in El Paso Sector. His career includes numerous leadership positions along the southern and northern U.S. borders, at the Border Patrol Academy, Border Patrol Headquarters, and as an operator with the Border Patrol Tactical Team.  

CPA Garcia earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at El Paso, was an Honor Graduate from the Department of Defense’s University of Foreign Military and Cultural Studies Red Team Leader Course, and a graduate of the Customs and Border Protection Leadership Institute.

Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the U.S./Canada International Boundary between ports of entry in northeastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. 

