Border Patrol Snags Two Meth Loads Over Weekend

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man and a woman this past weekend who had more than 129 pounds of methamphetamine inside their vehicles in two separate events.

The first incident occurred on Friday, April 3, at approximately 12 p.m., when a man in a 2018 red Jeep Wrangler arrived at the Interstate 8 checkpoint near Campo.

As the vehicle approached the primary inspection area, a Border Patrol canine alerted to the Jeep. Agents then referred the 23-year-old U.S. citizen driver to secondary for a more thorough inspection.

Searching the Jeep, agents discovered plastic-wrapped packages under the vehicle’s front floor-boards, under the front and rear seats, inside the tail-lights and air filter, beneath the dash board, and inside the back-seat pockets.

A total of 80 packages were found, which tested positive for methamphetamine. The packages weighed 88.05 pounds and have an estimated street value of $198,112.

The driver and the methamphetamine were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for further investigation.

The second incident took place on Sunday, April 5, at approximately 12:45 p.m., when a woman in a black Honda Civic approached the same checkpoint.

After a brief conversation, agents referred the 30-year-old U.S. citizen to secondary inspection for further questioning. When a canine alerted to her vehicle, agents searched and found 74 plastic-wrapped packages inside the sedan’s gas tank. The packages tested positive for meth and weighed 41.66 pounds with an estimated street value of $93,735.

The woman and narcotics also were turned over to the DEA for further investigation.

The Border Patrol seized the vehicles in both instances.

Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke said, “Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Border Patrol remains committed to enforcing federal law and keeping these dangerous drugs off the street.”

Since Oct. 1, 2019, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents have seized over 2,552 pounds of hard narcotics totaling $10,500,000, which includes 1,943 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $4,300,000.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

Read more at CBP

