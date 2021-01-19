Border Patrol Stops Human Smuggling Attempt in Box Truck

U.S. Border Patrol agents from Laredo Sector stopped a human smuggling attempt involving a U-Haul rental box truck in south Laredo and apprehended 114 illegal aliens.

The incident occurred during the evening of January 14, when agents responded to information of illegal activity at a location on Santa Rita Avenue. Agents arrived at the location and approached a suspiciously parked U-Haul rental box truck and discovered 114 individuals in the cargo area.

Most of the individuals were not wearing any personal protective equipment (PPE) when encountered. All of the individuals were provided with PPE, medically screened, and taken into custody pending further investigation. They were determined to be illegally in the United States and from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, and Peru. The rental box truck was seized by U.S. Border Patrol.

CBP has seen an increase in COVID-19 infections among detainees, making the transporting of large groups of people without PPE in close quarters even more dangerous and risks further spread of the virus into the United States.

