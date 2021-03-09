Border Patrol Thwarts Illegal Migration Attempt by Train

U.S. Border Patrol agents conducting a train check found several people inside a storage container as they tried to further their illegal journey into the United States near Hebbronville, Texas.

While conducting train inspections on an eastbound train near town during the late evening of March 5, agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station apprehended 16 individuals who were hiding inside a storage container. Agents discovered that the seal from the storage container’s door had been broken so the individuals could gain access and conceal themselves. The individuals used a plastic strap to hold the door closed from the inside.

The individuals were determined to be in the United States illegally from the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. All were taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol pending investigation.

This dangerous method of illegal entry into the United States can result in serious injury or death. The Laredo Sector Border Patrol continues to warn against the dangers of people crossing illegally into the United States through dangerous and hazardous means.

