Border Security Expo 2025: Where Policy, Technology, and Law Enforcement Converge

As border security challenges evolve, so must the collaborations, technology, and strategies that protect our nation’s frontlines. Border Security Expo 2025 (BSE) isn’t just an event—it’s a high-impact forum for decision-makers, law enforcement, and industry leaders to exchange real-world insights, explore the latest security innovations, and tackle the most pressing challenges facing border operations today.
Why BSE 2025 is a Must-Attend for Law Enforcement & Homeland Security Professionals
For nearly two decades, BSE has been the premier event for border security professionals, offering a unique blend of policy discussions, law enforcement networking, and cutting-edge technology showcases. Whether you are a federal agency leader, local sheriff, CBP officer, or technology provider, BSE 2025 provides unparalleled access to key stakeholders shaping border security initiatives and the administration’s newest leadership .
🔹 Exclusive Access to Policy & Leadership
- Hear directly from DHS, CBP, ICE, HSI, and state/local law enforcement leaders as they discuss emerging border security priorities, legislative updates, and operational challenges.
- Confirmed speakers include:
- Tom Homan, Border Czar
- John Modlin, (A) Deputy Commissioner, CBP
- Todd Lyons, (A) Director, ICE
- Diane Sabatino, (A) Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, CBP
- Jarod Forget, Chief of Operations, DEA
- Casey O. Durst, Executive Assistant Commissioner, Operations Support, CBP
- Jaclyn Rubino, Executive Director, Strategic Programs Division, Office of the Chief Procurement Officer, DHS
- Josh Powell, Chief Innovation Officer / Chief AI Officer, CBP
- Sheriff Mark Dannels, Cochise County, AZ
- Sean McGoffin, Chief Patrol Agent, Tucson Sector, USBP
- and many more! View the agenda.
🔹 Hands-On Technology Showcases & Live Demonstrations
The expo floor is where mission-driven technology meets real-world application. Attendees can explore the latest advancements in:
✔ AI-powered surveillance systems
✔ Drones & counter-drone technology
✔ K9 security & detection solutions
✔ Tactical & non-lethal weapons
✔ Threat intelligence & biometric screening
In an exclusive addition for 2025, BSE has partnered with VirTra to bring a state-of-the-art law enforcement training simulator, providing hands-on, scenario-based de-escalation training for officers.
🔹 Unrivaled Networking & Procurement Opportunities
BSE is more than a conference—it’s where policy meets procurement. With a high concentration of federal, state, and local government attendees, industry leaders have the opportunity to:
✅ Engage directly with decision-makers & procurement officers
✅ Build partnerships with agencies seeking next-gen solutions
✅ Position themselves as thought leaders in border security innovation
Beyond an Event: A Platform for Year-Round Collaboration
BSE 2025 extends beyond the two-day event. Through specialized working groups, industry briefings, and law enforcement roundtables, BSE fosters ongoing conversations about border security strategy, cross-agency cooperation, and public-private partnerships.
Don’t Miss Out – Secure Your Spot at Border Security Expo 2025
If you’re serious about border security, law enforcement advancements, and public safety, BSE 2025 is the place to be.
- Dates: April 8-9, 2025
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Register Today: The Border Security Expo
Join the conversation. Shape the future of border security. See you in Phoenix.