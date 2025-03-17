38.9 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationEvents

Border Security Expo 2025: Where Policy, Technology, and Law Enforcement Converge

Phoenix, AZ – April 8-9, 2025

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

As border security challenges evolve, so must the collaborations, technology, and strategies that protect our nation’s frontlines. Border Security Expo 2025 (BSE) isn’t just an event—it’s a high-impact forum for decision-makers, law enforcement, and industry leaders to exchange real-world insights, explore the latest security innovations, and tackle the most pressing challenges facing border operations today.

Why BSE 2025 is a Must-Attend for Law Enforcement & Homeland Security Professionals

For nearly two decades, BSE has been the premier event for border security professionals, offering a unique blend of policy discussions, law enforcement networking, and cutting-edge technology showcases. Whether you are a federal agency leader, local sheriff, CBP officer, or technology provider, BSE 2025 provides unparalleled access to key stakeholders shaping border security initiatives and the administration’s newest leadership .

🔹 Exclusive Access to Policy & Leadership

  • Hear directly from DHS, CBP, ICE, HSI, and state/local law enforcement leaders as they discuss emerging border security priorities, legislative updates, and operational challenges.
  • Confirmed speakers include:
  • Tom Homan, Border Czar
  • John Modlin, (A) Deputy Commissioner, CBP
  • Todd Lyons, (A) Director, ICE
  • Diane Sabatino, (A) Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, CBP
  • Jarod Forget, Chief of Operations, DEA
  • Casey O. Durst, Executive Assistant Commissioner, Operations Support, CBP
  • Jaclyn Rubino, Executive Director, Strategic Programs Division, Office of the Chief Procurement Officer, DHS
  • Josh Powell, Chief Innovation Officer / Chief AI Officer, CBP
  • Sheriff Mark Dannels, Cochise County, AZ
  • Sean McGoffin, Chief Patrol Agent, Tucson Sector, USBP
  • and many more! View the agenda.

🔹 Hands-On Technology Showcases & Live Demonstrations

The expo floor is where mission-driven technology meets real-world application. Attendees can explore the latest advancements in:

AI-powered surveillance systems

Drones & counter-drone technology

K9 security & detection solutions

Tactical & non-lethal weapons

Threat intelligence & biometric screening

In an exclusive addition for 2025, BSE has partnered with VirTra to bring a state-of-the-art law enforcement training simulator, providing hands-on, scenario-based de-escalation training for officers.

🔹 Unrivaled Networking & Procurement Opportunities

BSE is more than a conference—it’s where policy meets procurement. With a high concentration of federal, state, and local government attendees, industry leaders have the opportunity to:

Engage directly with decision-makers & procurement officers

Build partnerships with agencies seeking next-gen solutions

Position themselves as thought leaders in border security innovation

Beyond an Event: A Platform for Year-Round Collaboration

BSE 2025 extends beyond the two-day event. Through specialized working groups, industry briefings, and law enforcement roundtables, BSE fosters ongoing conversations about border security strategy, cross-agency cooperation, and public-private partnerships.

Don’t Miss Out – Secure Your Spot at Border Security Expo 2025

If you’re serious about border security, law enforcement advancements, and public safety, BSE 2025 is the place to be.

Join the conversation. Shape the future of border security. See you in Phoenix.

50
Previous article
Senate Passes DC Budget Fix After House GOP Omission
Next article
PERSPECTIVE: The Forgotten Populations: Easy Prey for Exploitation
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals