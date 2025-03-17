Border Security Expo 2025: Where Policy, Technology, and Law Enforcement Converge

As border security challenges evolve, so must the collaborations, technology, and strategies that protect our nation’s frontlines. Border Security Expo 2025 (BSE) isn’t just an event—it’s a high-impact forum for decision-makers, law enforcement, and industry leaders to exchange real-world insights, explore the latest security innovations, and tackle the most pressing challenges facing border operations today.

Why BSE 2025 is a Must-Attend for Law Enforcement & Homeland Security Professionals

For nearly two decades, BSE has been the premier event for border security professionals, offering a unique blend of policy discussions, law enforcement networking, and cutting-edge technology showcases. Whether you are a federal agency leader, local sheriff, CBP officer, or technology provider, BSE 2025 provides unparalleled access to key stakeholders shaping border security initiatives and the administration’s newest leadership .

🔹 Exclusive Access to Policy & Leadership

Hear directly from DHS, CBP, ICE, HSI, and state/local law enforcement leaders as they discuss emerging border security priorities, legislative updates, and operational challenges.

: Tom Homan , Border Czar

John Modlin , (A) Deputy Commissioner, CBP

Todd Lyons , (A) Director, ICE

Diane Sabatino , (A) Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, CBP

Jarod Forget , Chief of Operations, DEA

, Chief of Operations, DEA Casey O. Durst, Executive Assistant Commissioner, Operations Support, CBP

Executive Assistant Commissioner, Operations Support, CBP Jaclyn Rubino, Executive Director, Strategic Programs Division, Office of the Chief Procurement Officer, DHS

Executive Director, Strategic Programs Division, Office of the Chief Procurement Officer, DHS Josh Powell , Chief Innovation Officer / Chief AI Officer, CBP

, Chief Innovation Officer / Chief AI Officer, CBP Sheriff Mark Dannels , Cochise County, AZ

, Cochise County, AZ Sean McGoffin , Chief Patrol Agent, Tucson Sector, USBP

, Chief Patrol Agent, Tucson Sector, USBP and many more! View the agenda.

🔹 Hands-On Technology Showcases & Live Demonstrations

The expo floor is where mission-driven technology meets real-world application. Attendees can explore the latest advancements in:

✔ AI-powered surveillance systems

✔ Drones & counter-drone technology

✔ K9 security & detection solutions

✔ Tactical & non-lethal weapons

✔ Threat intelligence & biometric screening

In an exclusive addition for 2025, BSE has partnered with VirTra to bring a state-of-the-art law enforcement training simulator, providing hands-on, scenario-based de-escalation training for officers.

🔹 Unrivaled Networking & Procurement Opportunities

BSE is more than a conference—it’s where policy meets procurement. With a high concentration of federal, state, and local government attendees, industry leaders have the opportunity to:

✅ Engage directly with decision-makers & procurement officers

✅ Build partnerships with agencies seeking next-gen solutions

✅ Position themselves as thought leaders in border security innovation

Beyond an Event: A Platform for Year-Round Collaboration

BSE 2025 extends beyond the two-day event. Through specialized working groups, industry briefings, and law enforcement roundtables, BSE fosters ongoing conversations about border security strategy, cross-agency cooperation, and public-private partnerships.

Don’t Miss Out – Secure Your Spot at Border Security Expo 2025

If you’re serious about border security, law enforcement advancements, and public safety, BSE 2025 is the place to be.

Dates: April 8-9, 2025

April 8-9, 2025 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Register Today: The Border Security Expo

Join the conversation. Shape the future of border security. See you in Phoenix.