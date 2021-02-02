Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $211k Worth of Cocaine

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge have intercepted a shipment of alleged cocaine. CBP officers discovered the narcotics, valued at approximately $211,140, hidden within a 2013 Dodge vehicle.
The seizure took place on January 28, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 27-year-old female United States citizen from Brownsville, Texas, applied for entry into the United States driving a 2013 Dodge. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary screening for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive imaging system, CBP officers discovered 11 packages hidden within the 2013 Dodge. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 27.38 pounds of alleged cocaine.
The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizure is approximately $211,140.
CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and turned her over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.