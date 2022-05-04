69.1 F
Calexico CBP Officers Seize Over $1 Million Worth of Cocaine

CBP officers screened the truck using the port’s imaging system, like an x-ray, and found anomalies on the front bottom area of the trailer.

By Homeland Security Today
A specially built compartment on the floor of the trailer. (CBP photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico commercial facility intercepted more than 100 pounds of cocaine Thursday, concealed in a specially built compartment of a trailer.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m., when a 22-year-old Mexican citizen commercial truck driver entered through cargo primary lanes to make entry into the United States.  The officer referred the driver and tractor trailer for further inspection.

CBP officers screened the truck using the port’s imaging system, like an x-ray, and found anomalies on the front bottom area of the trailer. The truck was sent to the dock for further inspection and a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics.

“Smugglers are constantly utilizing innovative methods to conceal narcotics,” said Anne Maricich, CBP Deputy Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Our K-9 team serves as a vital asset in keeping harmful drugs off our streets.”

Further inspection revealed a specially built compartment on the floor of the trailer. A total of 38 packages, weighing approximately 105.20 pounds of cocaine, were extracted by CBP officers from the specially built compartment.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

CBP officers turned the driver over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further processing.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer, and narcotics.

CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

